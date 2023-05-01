After Death of Triplets a Positive Mindset Helped Johnny Sirpilla Cling Closer to Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life is filled with dark and desperate moments, but Johnny Sirpilla has found a way to take those challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth. Johnny is an entrepreneur and the founder of Encourage, LLC. His bestselling book that will encourage anyone who’s going through tough times is entitled Life is Hard, But I’ll Be Okay: The Power of Hope Emerging Through Pain and Learning to Live with Gratitude. Johnny reflects on the overwhelming hardships that he and his wife faced throughout years of battling infertility and the tragic loss of their baby triplets. He says that without these difficult times, he wouldn’t be who he was today and talks about the importance and benefits of strong leadership balanced with compassion in the workplace.
TAKEAWAYS
It’s good for businesses to foster a positive work environment that uplifts employees, which will add more value to their homelife
Pray for God to put the people in your life who are meant to be there
Change your mindset while going through hardships and it will lead you to a closer relationship with the Lord
Every hardship is an opportunity for self-development and personal growth
