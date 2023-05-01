BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After Death of Triplets a Positive Mindset Helped Johnny Sirpilla Cling Closer to Christ
Life is filled with dark and desperate moments, but Johnny Sirpilla has found a way to take those challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth. Johnny is an entrepreneur and the founder of Encourage, LLC. His bestselling book that will encourage anyone who’s going through tough times is entitled Life is Hard, But I’ll Be Okay: The Power of Hope Emerging Through Pain and Learning to Live with Gratitude. Johnny reflects on the overwhelming hardships that he and his wife faced throughout years of battling infertility and the tragic loss of their baby triplets. He says that without these difficult times, he wouldn’t be who he was today and talks about the importance and benefits of strong leadership balanced with compassion in the workplace.



TAKEAWAYS


It’s good for businesses to foster a positive work environment that uplifts employees, which will add more value to their homelife


Pray for God to put the people in your life who are meant to be there


Change your mindset while going through hardships and it will lead you to a closer relationship with the Lord


Every hardship is an opportunity for self-development and personal growth 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Life is Hard Book: https://amzn.to/3mZhIbF

 

🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHNNY SIRPILLA

Website: https://johnnysirpilla.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnnySirpilla/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnysirpilla/?hl=en 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/johnnysirpilla 


🔗 CONNECT WITH ENCOURAGE, LLC

Website: https://www.encourage33.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
painentrepreneurgratitudeleadershiptina griffincounter culture mom showjohnny sirpillaencourage llclife is hardhope emerging
