Martin Armstrong - US/EU Lose WWIII in 2026
283 views • 09/04/2023

Collapse of Socialism begins on 309.6-year cycle - September 3, 2024

US Draft September 29, 2024

Worldwide Food Cutoff 2025

Peak in Volcanic Activity 2025

Peak in US Interest Rates 2025

WWIII/US Civil War Peak 2026

US collapse 8.6-years (May 7, 2024 to December 12, 2032)

Power shift to China (Financial capital of the world) - December 12, 2032.

- 224-years

Interview: Martin Armstrong Predictions / Digital Currency & The End of Your Liberty

https://youtu.be/8f74JxHcyvQ

timecyclespredict
