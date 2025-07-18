BrightLearn - Climate Prediction and Agriculture edited by Mannava VK Sivakumar and James Hansen

"Climate Prediction and Agriculture," edited by Mannava VK Sivakumar and James Hansen, delves into the critical intersection of climate variability and agriculture, highlighting the challenges faced by farmers due to unpredictable growing conditions exacerbated by climate change. The book explores various strategies to address these challenges, including the development of dynamic land surface schemes in climate models and the adaptation of crop models to account for soil health, water availability and crop genetics. It emphasizes the potential of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and crop models to enhance breeding strategies for climate-resilient crops and the importance of improving climate forecasts for smallholder food security. The authors advocate for making forecasts more accessible and actionable for farmers, as demonstrated in case studies from Ghana and South Africa, where ENSO-based forecasts and crop models have been used to improve agricultural planning and decision-making. The book also discusses the AGRIDEMA project, which promotes the use of climate and crop simulation models and the development of a web-based system for forecasting crop diseases like Fusarium Head Blight of wheat. Ultimately, the book underscores the need for collaboration, innovation and a nuanced understanding of farmers' needs to effectively integrate climate science into agricultural practices and enhance food security.





