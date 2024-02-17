BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America is under Divine Judgement SHTF to Follow
169 views • 02/17/2024

What has America on the brink of judgement and collapse?

Abortion; America has aborted 63,459,781 sense 1973 (Row verses Wade).

The LGBTQ+ etc. etc. WOKE

Normalizing the Homosexual lifestyle (Schools), Legalization of homosexual marriage.

Giving kids hormones to change them from boys to girls and girls to boys (Parents have no say in the matter in California) this is gross child abuse!

 

Judgements due to these sins?

War; America has been at war sense the 9/11 attacks over 20 years at a cost of trillions.

Economy; Inflation, high cost of housings, food, gas, medical, (80K

A corrupt and evil government; Joe Bided is a plague, a judgement on America?

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

