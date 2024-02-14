Sudden Death | Spinner 💉(2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We never saw these types of medical episodes prior to the experimental vaccine rollout.
The victims look like they see something before they die. They always turn their head and start spinning, followed by collapse.
Source @Covid BC