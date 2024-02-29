BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 2)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
6 views • 02/29/2024

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today, part 2 of a series—I've been interviewing Richard McDaniel; as I mentioned, I've known Richard for at least two decades, and he's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, and that's the church that Dave and Ruth Hunt attended before they went home to be with the Lord. We've been discussing missions. Richard, for nearly all of his life—certainly a great part of it has been involved in missions. And as I mentioned last week, the thrust of his work is to train indigenous people, that is, natives of the country that he visits, to be missionaries right here in out own country, which I think is fantastic. That's the way it needs to work.

Keywords
apostasyta mcmahonmberean call
