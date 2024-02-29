What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-2

Today, part 2 of a series—I've been interviewing Richard McDaniel; as I mentioned, I've known Richard for at least two decades, and he's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, and that's the church that Dave and Ruth Hunt attended before they went home to be with the Lord. We've been discussing missions. Richard, for nearly all of his life—certainly a great part of it has been involved in missions. And as I mentioned last week, the thrust of his work is to train indigenous people, that is, natives of the country that he visits, to be missionaries right here in out own country, which I think is fantastic. That's the way it needs to work.