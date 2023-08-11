PART 2 Andrew Lorenzen-Strait Reveals NYC Migrant Contract With Mayor Adams Went “Horribly Wrong”

Project Veritas





Today, Project Veritas published the second chapter of our story released earlier this week, detailing “the Washington way,” in which massive contracts are brokered on a basis of “politics first, policy second.” Former Biden Transition Team Official and Deep Water Associates principal, Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, explains how his migrant relocation deal with New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, went “horribly wrong.”





On Tuesday, August 8th, Project Veritas exposed the “corrupt bargain” between Cherokee Federal, a tribal-owned federal contractor arm of the Cherokee Nation, and the Department of Health and Human Services, to manage post-relief migrant care and the relocation of unaccompanied migrant children. The contract, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, was brokered despite Cherokee Federal’s lack of expertise in the field.





In a quote published yesterday by the Washington Examiner, Georgia Representative Andrew Clyde [R-GA] stated, “[t]he nefarious greediness and behavior exposed in Project Veritas’s video is incredibly disturbing and warrants congressional oversight. It’s apparent that Andrew Lorenzen-Strait shamelessly views Biden’s border crisis as a cash cow opportunity — raising serious concerns about numerous lucrative federal contracts. Congress must investigate Lorenzen-Strait’s years long corrupt bargain scheme, which undoubtedly exploits both American taxpayer dollars and unaccompanied migrant children.”





In part two, Lorenzen-Strait, who says he worked out these deals directly with the Adams campaign, indicated Adams is focused on the “optics of giving a thousand-dollar hotel rooms a night to migrants when he has a homeless crisis and some other housing issues.” He elaborates that while the city is bankrolling the process, they’re implementing contracts with other New York cities, like Albany. Lorenzen-Strait told our undercover journalist, they went outside New York City to make a deal with “a group called SLS Co., which is knee-deep into contributions to Mayor Adams’ campaign,” is “inept” and “incompetent. But that’s this game.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson and New Rochelle City Manager Kathleen Gill did not respond by deadline to our request for comment.





Our investigation into Andrew Lorenzen-Strait uncovers even more shocking details regarding failed contracts with NYC Mayor Eric Adams over migrant housing through a process he calls, "the Washington way." Undercover video reveals how Adams supposedly puts “politics first” when it comes to the migrant crisis plaguing his city. Project Veritas remains committed to exposing corruption of great public importance. Stay tuned!





