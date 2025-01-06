George Soros And Hillary Clinton Receive Nation's Highest Honor, Why?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 6 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden bestowed woke Democratic megadonor George Soros and the woman who, with Barack Obama, ordered the deaths of US soldiers Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty in Benghazi, Hillary Clinton, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday — outraging critics who ripped the selection as a “national disgrace.” To quote Hillary as she later testified about those deaths in Benghazi, “what difference does it make?” As it turns out, it makes a lot of difference, it’s a huge slap in the face to American patriots, and a sign from the Deep State that nothing is going to change.