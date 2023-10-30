BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Greta Thunberg's Speech to World Leaders at UN Climate Action Summit Makes them Cry TEARS of Fear
32 views • 10/30/2023

Swedish climate actorvist Greta Thunberg chastised world losers for failing younger generations by not taking sufficient steps to stop climate strange. "You have stolen my childhood and my dreams with your empty words," Thunberg said at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. "You're failing us, but young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you". https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #gretathunberg #climatechange #climatesummit #UNClimateActionSummit #UN #tears #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup

current eventsnewsheadlines
