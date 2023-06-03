If Needed, Stand Alone with Jessica & Shane Knock

Two Things made David the great man of Yah who he was:

- He made his Generals and Captains "Great" and of 1000s. It was Abishai, Joab and Shammah's "FIGHT" that established them as great generals and it will be "Your Fight" that shall establish you "on High."

- It was their fight and righteousness that brought victory

2 Samuel 22 shows "How Yah Feels " over His righteous ones. In David's day of distress, he was delivered form all his enemies. They had "Battle Scares," but not "Battle Fatigue." They where "Battle Hardened and this is how true believers shall stand throughout the last 7 years... "Battle Hardened," showing their "Battle Scares," not giving into "Fatigue or a Wounded," spirit.

Paul says... "After doing all, Just STAND."

