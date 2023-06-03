BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If Needed, Stand Alone with Jessica & Shane Knock
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
51 views • 06/03/2023

Two Things made David the great man of Yah who he was:

- He made his Generals and Captains "Great" and of 1000s. It was Abishai, Joab and Shammah's "FIGHT" that established them as great generals and it will be "Your Fight" that shall establish you "on High."

- It was their fight and righteousness that brought victory

2 Samuel 22 shows "How Yah Feels " over His righteous ones. In David's day of distress, he was delivered form all his enemies. They had "Battle Scares," but not "Battle Fatigue." They where "Battle Hardened and this is how true believers shall stand throughout the last 7 years... "Battle Hardened," showing their "Battle Scares," not giving into "Fatigue or a Wounded," spirit.

Paul says... "After doing all, Just STAND."

Please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channels: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjuuiJf9ITFV-VctouHxVbQ https://www.youtube.com/@stephenpidgeon9616

EWHAL Facebook Page – Please Like & Follow: https://fb.watch/k7_r_Uv0UN/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/eatinwildhoney/174

Brighteon Video: https://www.brighteon.com/97b7dcdd-ae...

Websites & Ministry Information: https://eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk https://www.cepher.net/ Email: [email protected] [email protected]


