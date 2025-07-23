© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think schools set you free? Think again. The system trains obedience—not critical thinking. And med school? It replaces curiosity with compliance, churning out "human skin-bag pharmaceutical vending machines." What if the real pandemic is mental enslavement—where doctors, teachers, and even AI are programmed to uphold a broken system? Who profits from keeping us dependent?
