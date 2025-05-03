© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron could do with hearing THIS message from AI Charles de Gaulle:
'Especially Americans… cannot bring themselves to wage [war] wholeheartedly'.
'Russia waging war without restraint, that is why we’re currently closer to it than any other power'.
RT brings REAL quote to life.
Adding:
Disgraced former Trump NSA Waltz caught using Israeli knockoff of Signal app
Eagle-eyed analysts of photos of Mike Waltz during an April 30 cabinet meeting found that he was using TM SGNL, a modified version of the Signal messenger with the added feature of retaining and archiving messages.
TM SGNL is made by TeleMessage, an Israeli tech company recently bought out by Oregon-based Smarsh in 2024. Senior execs are Israelis, and CEO Guy Levit’s bio mentions work for an “elite” IDF intelligence unit.
More about Walsh:
Not (just) over Signal: Waltz ousted because he ANGERED Trump over his 'intense coordination' with Netanyahu — Washington Post
Waltz pushed to strike Iran which Trump OPPOSED
@Sputnik