© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: Bao Fan, who recently disappeared, is a man that even shocked Xi Jinping and one of the top three figures helping Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu launder money in Hong Kong and Macau.
#Baofan #Wangqishan #Mengjianzhu #moneylaundering
2/19/2023 文贵直播：最近消失的包凡是令习近平都感到震惊的角色，他是帮助王岐山和孟建柱在香港和澳门洗钱的前三号人物
#包凡 #王岐山 #孟建柱 #洗钱