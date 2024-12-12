Movie star destroyed by VAXX poison induced STROKE (probable)

Jamie Foxx "Mystery Illness" Finally Revealed

12/10/2024 7:01 AM PT

Jamie Foxx has finally lifted the veil on the mystery surrounding his health scare, revealing he suffered a stroke last year that brought him perilously close to death.

In his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., Foxx disclosed that he experienced a brain bleed in April 2023, which led to a stroke while he was in the middle of filming Back in Action in Atlanta.

