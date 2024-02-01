[Bidan]'s Green New Scam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out
* The ‘Green New Deal’ is on the brink of collapse.
* It’s all a scam.
* This would bankrupt America.
* Follow the evidence.
* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon Zero” is really about.
