Zionist forces destroy an agricultural facility in Burqa village

Occupation forces destroy an agricultural facility in Burqa village, as part of a continuous policy against the Palestinians that includes demolition, killing and deportation, in the full view and hearing of the world that does not lift a finger. FPTV reports from the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah. Interview: Laith Barakat
Reporting: momen somrain
Filmed: 25/11/2024
