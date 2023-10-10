Your Whole Life Is Governed By Your Soul, Unworthy Emotion, Is There Another Way to Release Emotion Apart From Crying? Causal Emotion Release, Emotional Healing and Law Of Attraction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q
20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2
48m46s-56m26s
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CONNECTS YOU TO GOD AND TO YOURSELF. SO GO INTO THE TRUTH.”
@ 49m54s
“GRIEVING IS THE HEALING EMOTION.”
@ 51m01s
“IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU.”
@ 55m27s