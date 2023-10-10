Your Whole Life Is Governed By Your Soul, Unworthy Emotion, Is There Another Way to Release Emotion Apart From Crying? Causal Emotion Release, Emotional Healing and Law Of Attraction

Original:https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2





48m46s-56m26s





https://www.divinetruth.com

“IT’S THE TRUTH THAT CONNECTS YOU TO GOD AND TO YOURSELF. SO GO INTO THE TRUTH.”

@ 49m54s





“GRIEVING IS THE HEALING EMOTION.”

@ 51m01s





“IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU.”

@ 55m27s




