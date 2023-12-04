HUGE 7.7-8.0 QUAKE HIT MINDANAO PHILIPPINES (WAS WARNED PRIOR-FACT CHECKERS HID TRUTH) / WORMWOOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 2, 2023





A HUGE 7.7-8.0 QUAKE HIT MINDANAO PHILIPPINES WHERE I KNOW SOME FRIENDS (THIS LARGE QUAKE WAS WARNED ABOUT PRIOR WEEKS AGO-"FAKE FRAUD SELLOUT" FACT CHECKERS HID TRUTH CALLING IT "MISINFORMATION" NOW POSSIBLE PEOPLES LIVES ARE ON "FACT CHECKERS HANDS"!!! TIME FOR PEOPLE TO STAND UP FOR TRUTH!!!! ) GEE-PERFECT TIMING-SCIENTISTS "DISCOVER IN-SYNC SOLAR SYSTEM" THAT LOOKS JUST LIKE THE PLANET X SYSTEM/BIBLICALWORMWOOD-PLANET X COMES CLOSER THE SUN+EARTH-PLUS TONS OF RADIATION FROM THE SUN AND 2 GAMMA RAY BURSTS SLAP EARTH MEANING MORE+BIGGER QUAKES IN VARIOUS PLACES+MORE LARGE VOLCANOES TO BLOW WORLDWIDE JUST AS YESHUA-JESUS CHRIST WARNED YOU WOULD COME/NOT A PLANET X SYSTEM BODY ( BUT 1 OF 2) OF THE 2 MASSIVE BODIES THAT CAME IN AFTER THE PLANET X SYSTEM SEEN PASSING OVER THE SUN TODAY WHILE HUGE QUAKE HIT PHILIPPINES/FILIPINA SENATOR SELLS HER COUNTRY OUT FOR THE NEW "U.N" NEW WORLD ORDER GOALS SAME DAY QUAKE HITS PHILIPPINES TODAY!!! WAKE UP/2 COMET ASTEROID BODIES PASS FROM THE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM/SKIES BLEED RED-ORANGE IN MANILLA PHILIPPINES FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN PLANET X-WORMWOOD BEFORE BIG QUAKE HITS/ BE ALERT-BIGGER THINGS COMING-IS YESHUA ( JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 12/2/23, I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA callsl the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video all main notes will be in my comments section under the video where I'll pin main notes as always above all other notes in the comments section. So please see my pinned notes in my comments section to see what I'm showing and how to accept jesus as lord if you've not done so yet because time is short.... thanks for coming by and watching.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8UdbbIvAdQ