Got Tipped that Secret Service is going to Railroad me as Political Prisoner for "Counterfeiting"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making up that someone is Counterfeiting is Classic Secret Service KGB-like behavior. Their made up BS might mean me spending the rest of my life as a Political Prisoner. Will I be in Prison, when Biden's Handlers in China have the US Nuke the US & hope Russia joins in Nuking the USA? More info: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109587628095112417
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/
https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html
Should "American Justice" look like this. I may spend the rest of my life in prison. I have done nothing wrong.