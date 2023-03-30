BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s the Real Reason Why People Struggle to Apologize
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 03/30/2023

Science has proof on why saying sorry is so hard!

In this video, Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, the authors of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies, explain why nearly everyone struggles to say sorry.

The author duo explain that our brains are wired to see ourselves as the HERO of our own story, and so when we are confronted with the fact that we have done something wrong, our brains will try to make excuses or find ways to avoid accountability. 🦹‍♂️

This is what makes the act of making a sincere apology a brave act, as it shows that we are willing to learn from our mistakes and build trust with others. 💯

Like and share this if you found this video interesting!

To pick up a copy of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies for yourself, click https://bit.ly/3lJ0LBH now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
apologizesorrywatchgood apologies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy