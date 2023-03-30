Here’s the Real Reason Why People Struggle to Apologize

Science has proof on why saying sorry is so hard!

In this video, Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, the authors of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies, explain why nearly everyone struggles to say sorry.

The author duo explain that our brains are wired to see ourselves as the HERO of our own story, and so when we are confronted with the fact that we have done something wrong, our brains will try to make excuses or find ways to avoid accountability. 🦹‍♂️

This is what makes the act of making a sincere apology a brave act, as it shows that we are willing to learn from our mistakes and build trust with others. 💯

