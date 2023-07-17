We're The Renegades Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are The Culture Warriors This Time
* We’re winning.
* You want to take on a real challenge?
* While you’re at it, don’t get dead — because liberalism is going to help you get dead, fast.
• WATCH: Dan’s Speech At Turning Point Action Conference (22 min)
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30jddq-a-shockingly-dopey-faceplant-ep.-2048-07172023.html