BRICS 2024, DESDOLARIZACIÓN , OPERACIÓN SAND MAN 2025

BRICS got 13 new strategic members in 2024. That includes Bolivia together with the Salar de Uyuni and the most important lithium reserve in the planet. Also it is included as strategic members Turkey, Cuba, Kazakhstan, and some key South East Asian countries.

India abandons the USD and Saudi Arabia bought big amount of gold in Switzerland. The BRICS Payment System was released and started to compete with the FIAT Dollar System. US is in macroeconomic and financial trouble, with high deficit and high expenditures; the FDIC is insolvent; regional banks are in trouble. In that contexts the Velocity of Money (V) is so low and M2 has been increasing too much since the Covid-19 Pandemic. That is the reason because Sand Man Operation is running fast, little by little, but it is reaching the Rubicon. Also Catherine Austin Fitts talks about the goal of central bankers to take over the entire fiscal policy in a Digital Money context (CBDC). Agustin Casterns from the BIS also push hard for digitizing money. Finally there is a discussion about the middle run impacts of the financial and economic sanctions applied to Russia after the 2022 war with Ukraine.