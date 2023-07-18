© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦🎞 Is a nuclear disaster possible at Zaporizhzhia NPP? —Rybar's video analysis
Recently, close public attention has again been focused on Zaporizhzhia NPP. The potentially dangerous object is the subject of numerous speculations.
After the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam and shoaling of the reservoir, Western and Ukrainian authorities are once again trying to raise the topic of the threat of nuclear disaster: civil defense drills in case of radioactive contamination of the area are being held in nearby regions, cities and towns are being partially evacuated.
What threats does Zaporizhzhya NPP really pose?
Learn more from our video analysis.
Source @rybar