The Hidden Connection Between Psych Meds like SSRIs & Mass Shootings

Attorney Jonathan Emord:

How Big Pharma has buried the connection between Psych Meds like SSRIs & Mass Shootings.

Did you know the coroners office and the government denied to release the reports on Adam Lanza (sandy hook shooter) and what pharmaceutical drugs he was taking? Why would they want to hide that information?





Well Jonathan Emord, who has beat the FDA in court more times than any other attorney in US history, sued the state and coroners office to release the records, and the assistant attorney general in the case released a statement for the refusal saying that "it would be harmful to the public to release the information on what drugs he was taking, because it might make people stop taking their meds and cooperating with their doctors".





Translation: We don't want the public knowing that nearly every single mass shooter has been on psych meds like SSRIs, and because we're captured by pharmaceutical corporations and criminally complicit via bribery, we don't want to release this information because it will hurt the profits of the demonic medical system that is systematically destroying humanity on every level.





So while they're trying to use literal psychological warfare techniques and propaganda to convince you to give up your guns and take them away, they are actively censoring and hiding the real cause of these mass shooting being pharmaceutical drugs, and I think it goes even further into vaccines and neurological injuries. Something is driving them to need the meds in the first place, and I think that is largely metal toxicities from mercury and aluminum in vaccines, among other environmental and toxicological factors.





They don't care about the safety of you or your kids, and they only care only about the money. It's the same story across the entire corrupt diseased temple we call government and the regulators within it.





They will happily throw us all into the meatgrinder to make a buck, and then tell you the meatgrinder was FDA approved as safe and effective and that there is no evidence that the meatgrinder caused any harm.





Pharma is destroying humanity and they damn well know what they're doing.





