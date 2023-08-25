BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Victims and Survivors of the Maui Massacre Ask Where is FEMA and the US Military to Help Them Out?
111 views • 08/25/2023

I have gained a whole new respect for Tulsi "Gabi' Gabbard after watching her deal with the Maui Massacre and the inaction of local, state and federal governments. If you are going to watch any of this video at all please make sure that you watch the young lady in this video at the end, Her passionate plea to be heard is something heart wrenching to hear. The United States government is completely in on this tragedy and the reason for their corruption is yet to be seen.


Related videos:


A beacon of hope amid the tragic devastation of wildfires in Maui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKZYlhyaMT8


“Bigger Forces At Play” - Why is the Government Ignoring Hawaii While Helping Ukraine?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy-u-eVSoyI


Lahaina Fire - An URGENT message to Gov. Green & Mayor Bissen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiM7ujJfy3E&t=1901s


Community Resilience in the Face of Disaster | Tulsi Gabbard in Maui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4CHwMGBOf4


Government Action Needed on Maui - Insights from the Ground | Tulsi Gabbard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mycyuj3-VA


LAHAINA RESIDENTS ARE FKED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzXJwZnp7jA

please share credit tiktoker and survivor: mskatb


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


PayPal Donations Email: [email protected]


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda


femamauifiremauimassacre
