Victims and Survivors of the Maui Massacre Ask Where is FEMA and the US Military to Help Them Out?

I have gained a whole new respect for Tulsi "Gabi' Gabbard after watching her deal with the Maui Massacre and the inaction of local, state and federal governments. If you are going to watch any of this video at all please make sure that you watch the young lady in this video at the end, Her passionate plea to be heard is something heart wrenching to hear. The United States government is completely in on this tragedy and the reason for their corruption is yet to be seen.





A beacon of hope amid the tragic devastation of wildfires in Maui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKZYlhyaMT8





“Bigger Forces At Play” - Why is the Government Ignoring Hawaii While Helping Ukraine?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy-u-eVSoyI





Lahaina Fire - An URGENT message to Gov. Green & Mayor Bissen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiM7ujJfy3E&t=1901s





Community Resilience in the Face of Disaster | Tulsi Gabbard in Maui

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4CHwMGBOf4





Government Action Needed on Maui - Insights from the Ground | Tulsi Gabbard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mycyuj3-VA





LAHAINA RESIDENTS ARE FKED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzXJwZnp7jA

please share credit tiktoker and survivor: mskatb





