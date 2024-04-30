BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Tennis Feat. Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina 2024 Stuttgart Semifinal
15 views • 12 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Tennis

Featured course:

VISUAL TENNIS LESSONS and Strokes Progression Drills

by Cosmin Miholca

https://tinyurl.com/Visual-Tennis

Did you know that 65% of people retain more information through visual than auditory learning?

This is especially true when it comes to sports, where visual cues can be more effective than auditory ones.

This type of instruction is based on the principle that by seeing the movements of a performer, one can EASILY learn to replicate those movements.

Tennis is a fascinating sport with a great number of technical elements that must be considered. But it can be difficult for new or inexperienced players, who may find it confusing.

Fortunately, there is now an easier way to LEARN or TEACH tennis following visual technique progressions.

These progressions help players understand the mechanics of the game, making it easier to learn and play.

See the difference today!

https://tinyurl.com/Visual-Tennis


On today's show we have another top prospect out of Florida and sizzling action from Stuttgart. Enjoy


Part one:

Julia Piotrowska Class of 2025

Recruiters/Coaches: US Sports has little to no direct contact with the student-athletes profile. Please refer to the contact info below for information

https://www.youtube.com/@collegetennisrecruiting


Part two:

Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina | 2024 Stuttgart Semifinal | WTA Match Highlights

See more with the app

https://amzn.to/3UAx30c

https://apple.co/3SQlK1U


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

Keywords
tennisussportsnetworktennis playerussportsradiotennis coachncaa tenniscollege tenniswta tennis
