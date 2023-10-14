PSEC - 2023 - Social Media Designed On Purpose To Be Harmful | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Social Media Designed On Purpose To Be Harmful" -- we use some third party video clips to show the intentionally negative impacts that social media has had on the world, towards the goal of the continued rise in authoritarianism, by crushing the human spirit.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: CC / Fair Use: FaceLikeTheSun, Genesis, Misc

