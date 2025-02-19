Most Urgent and Important Dream 02/19/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Michael Snyder and it’s so important, that we ask you all to fast and pray with us. God warns Michael and states that “If Trump follows his usual pattern of making outrageous statements and threat with the Russians, it will backfire severely”. In other news, we finally see what can cripple the Stock Market and the Dollar.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support