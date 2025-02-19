Most Urgent and Important Dream 02/19/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a dream from Michael Snyder and it’s so important, that we ask you all to fast and pray with us. God warns Michael and states that “If Trump follows his usual pattern of making outrageous statements and threat with the Russians, it will backfire severely”. In other news, we finally see what can cripple the Stock Market and the Dollar.
00:00Most Important Dream
06:52Fast and Pray
08:44First Meeting in Years
10:58Join FastGap
13:20Crashing the Dollar and Stock Market
20:17Massive Arrests
