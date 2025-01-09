Why I DON'T Want Kennedy To "Make America Healthy Again"

I don't want Kennedy to "Make America Healthy Again," in fact I may feel bad for him if he feels that it's his obligation. I want everyone to Make America Healthy Again, and it's not going to involve ANY politics. I encourage RFK Jr. to consider this message and educate the world by getting together with leaders of different industries such as the schools, churches and prisons, voluntarily sharing untaught solutions. We have made material even sharing what they can do from their exact positions.





Interview Explaining More About This Problem: https://youtu.be/V2ZIzyzCBx4

Permaculture, Growing Food, Powerful All-Around Health Solutions, Many Formats: https://nita.one

Untaught In-Depth Psychology Regarding Statism, Democide & Shifting All Institutions: https://healthrevealed.org





