China and Saudi Arabia Getting Rid of the Dollar signing Local Currency Swap
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
62 views • 12/09/2023

China and Saudi Arabia getting rid of the dollar signing local currency swap.

There will more of this soon. The dollar and US are failing us.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pjCW6hgkJQA

Adding:  He had a lousy roll model as a dad, which taught him all he knows. Thought it was a good time to add this;

Hunter Biden's spendings were published

He spent $200,000 on prostitutes, $118,000 on adult entertainment - and only $500 on mortgage payments as his spending is revealed amid new tax evasion charges.

The Justice Department has alleged that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support from a friend, Hunter Biden 'spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.'



