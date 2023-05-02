DURING A DEADLY PANDEMIC OUR "STRESSED" SAVIORS FROM TRIAGE FOUND TIME TO DANCE IN EMPTY HOSPITALS (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Right2Freedom at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psxOdTx7wVRC/
May 02, 2023Source: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1653173452755402752
While they had us believe we were in a deadly pandemic with masks and mandatory vaccinations as our saviors from triage, our "stressed" staff found time to dance in empty hospitals. Shame about those canceled cancer screenings, huh?