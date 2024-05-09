Miraculous Manifestation of St Charbel During Procession of His Tomb in Australia! May 8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 8, 2024
The photograph taken during the procession of St Charbel's replica tomb in Australia shows the appearance of the Saint in the form of smoke or clouds in the air above the faithful.
Music: An Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-FoTMVpLBg