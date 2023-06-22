Henningsen: 'Ukraine Threw Away Peace Deal With Russia'





In episode #469 of the SUNDAY WIRE which aired on June 18, 2023, Patrick reveals how Putin revealed to an African leader at a meeting in St. Petersburgh the details of a draft treaty for Ukrainian neutrality and an end to fighting which was initially signed by Ukraine in March 2022 - before Kiev reneged on the deal and chose the road to total ruin instead. This likely came after pressure from UK and US to stay the course on their disastrous war.

