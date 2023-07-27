Securing Retirement: Debunking Lies on your 401K, IRA, Pensions, Social Security & Medicare



ITM TRADING, INC.

Jul 27, 2023 PHOENIX

Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD7272023&month=2023-07

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD7272023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION If you want to secure a safe retirement and your financial future, here is the most important tip I can give you. Don't be fooled by perception, management, misdirection. The dollar is going to zero. The Fed chart makes that painfully obvious. I don't know why nobody talks about it. The problem is they're not showing you these Fed charts on the news, are they? But when the U.S. dollar is in trouble and all your retirement funds pensions, borrow one case I raised. What about Social Security and Medicare? They are all at risk because they are all dependent on those dollar denominated assets. I think that's a major problem. They're also not telling you that the global central banks just announced they're bringing all their gold back to their native countries as a flight to safety. What do you think they're getting ready for? Let's go through where we are in the current retirement landscape and uncover the truth that the media is hiding to keep you calm and confused. And only then can you deploy a real plan for safety. Coming up 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 A Safe Retirement?

2:00 Social Security Deficit

5:23 Medicare

8:57 Pensions

13:58 401k Plans

16:46 Purchasing Power

20:05 Gold Allocation

22:20 Get a Plan 📑

TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/secur... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.