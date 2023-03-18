BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3/18/2023 -- Large M6.9 (M6.7) earthquake strikes Ecuador South America -- 7's spread as expected
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
54 views • 03/19/2023

A new large M6.9 (M7.0 to M6.7) struck Ecuador South America as we were looking for -- a new upper 6 to low 7 to strike this region (as mentioned in my earthquake forecast for this week and 1 day ago in my seismic update) ..


Forecast for the week here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3tjr8MDraQ&t=0s


Update from 1 day ago here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lDl86gjB5o&t=0s


As mentioned at the end of this broadcast.. I am now sponsoring:


Our Lady's inn, taking care of mothers and infants / children here in the midwest Saint Louis region: https://ourladysinn.org


and.. since blocked by Youtube

Darkhorse Genetics podcast out of Colorado :

 / @uclv3pq9xxilfbvs...


I also will be sponsoring a few more worthy causes which I will share later this month if you want to help along with me!


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
