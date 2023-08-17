Do You Want the Truth?-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUGUST 16 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Cries Out to the Lord in a Time of Great Trial to Not Take His Holy Spirit from Him. In this Age of Grace, We Are Born Again of God and His Holy Spirit is His Seal Upon Us as the Earnest of Our Inheritance. God's Word Will Give Us Truth: Either We Can Accept It or It Will Judge Our Motive.