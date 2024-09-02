© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True History Of The Jonestown Cult, WWII & How Winston Churchill Ruined Europe
* Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the U.S.
* His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-darryl-cooper
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1830652074746409246