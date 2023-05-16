Dr.SHIVA LIVE: I Told You So! #EeelonMusk Is A SCUMBAG! Hires WEF Chair as New Twitter CEO.

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live on May 12, 2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: I Told You So! #EeelonMusk Is A SCUMBAG! Hires WEF Executive Chair as new CEO.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals why he was able to accurately predict the nature of Elon Musk and what is to be done if we are to win the fight against all the grifters and fools who supported Elon, and why it’s time to grow the movement for Truth Freedom Health® more than ever.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
e:[email protected]
w:vashiva.com
w:TruthFreedomHealth.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: / @drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashivaShow less