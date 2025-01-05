⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (5 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk, Olkhovatka, Zarubinka, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses were up to 40 troops, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Podoly, Kolesnikovka, Lozovaya, Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

4 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses up to 450 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, ten pickup trucks, five 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun as well as one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one M113 armoured personnel carrier, 105-mm M101 and two M119 combat vehicles. One Khortitsa electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of one motorised infantry brigade, two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one infantry brigade of the AFU near Yantarnoye, Kirovo, Dalneye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Seversk, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 230 troops and one pickup truck.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one airmobile brigade, one assault battalion, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades close to Shcherbinovka, Peschanoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Novoolenovka, Slavyanka, Novovasilevka, Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Dachenskoye, Zelyonoye, Ukrainka, Shevchenko, and Vozdvizhenka (DPR).

Ten enemy counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 410 troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three pickup trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades near Zelyonoye Pole, Neskuchnoye, Novy Komar, and Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR).



Two enemy counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 150 troops, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs captured more advantageous lines, defeated manpower and hardware of two infantry brigades of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Ponyatovka, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 80 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 137 areas.

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.



▫️AD units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 174 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,453 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,234 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,506 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,207 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,883 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.