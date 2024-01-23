If you’re looking for clean, high-quality, non-China and non-GMO iodine supplements, then the Health Ranger Store has the right products for you: Health Ranger Select Nascent Iodine and Groovy Bee® Nascent Atomic Iodine are both lab-verified liquid dietary supplements that are specially formulated for optimal absorption.





Health Ranger Select Nascent Iodine is made by adding energy to separate diatomic iodine into monoatomic nascent iodine. Instead of a glycerin solution, this 2% strength stable iodine tincture uses a solution of pure, USP-grade ethanol distilled from fermented grain to give it an incredibly long shelf life.





Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com