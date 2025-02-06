BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Polish PM Donald Tusk Under Investigation for Coup Attempt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Under Investigation for Coup Attempt

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Bogdan Święczkowski has launched an investigation into Tusk and high-ranking officials, including Justice Minister Adam Bodnar, over suspicions of organizing a coup d’état.

The case will be handled by Deputy Prosecutor General Michał Ostrowski under a special investigation division.

This case is also supported by the Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Could USAID be involved here too?

Adding: 

🤔 Where did a large-scale FRAUD with US taxpayers' money take place?

Just over 2% of the more than $4.4 billion allocated by the US agency USAID for Haiti has actually reached the country, findings published by the Center for Economic and Policy Research show. 

▪️Fifty-six percent of the funds were deposited in companies based in Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. area, while 41% went to "other" organizations.

▪️At the same time, neither US taxpayers nor Haitians can track exactly how the aid was spent or whether it had any real impact on the situation in the country.

politicseventscurrent
