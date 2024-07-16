Scott Ritter: Israel is being DESTROYED and IDF Humiliation in Lebanon will Finish It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter joined to discuss Israel's threats to expand its military operations into Lebanon and what the likelihood of victory would be for the IDF. This video breaks down the truth about Israel, and what a broader war would mean for its ailing military regime.
