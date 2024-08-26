BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Double Trouble For Iran In Biblical Prophecy
The Book Of Acts Church
The Book Of Acts Church
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 8 months ago

Iran in Bible End Times Prophecy will have double trouble. See check out the first video I made to get a quick update then watch the video put out by Bill Salus from Prophecy Depot for details on what will happen to Iran in Bible Prophecy.

Summary Of The Order Of Events:

1)Jeremiah 49: God’s wrath comes upon the leaders of Iran

2)a) Psalm 83: (Inner Circle) countries that border Israel and have been enemies for years with Israel will fight the Israelites.

  b) The destruction of Damascus prophecy is not part of the Psalm 83, but this prophecy happens at the same time as Psalm 83.

3)Ezekiel 38: the countries that do not border Israel (Outer Circle) and have not necessarily been in contention with Israel will go after them for their resources. Countries like Russia, Turkey and Iran, (nine coalitions)


Please go to our website to see Bill Salus video teaching on Iran in Biblical Prophecy. Very Interesting and Bill really knows his Bible.


https://thebookofactschurch.com/2024/08/23/double-trouble-for-iran-in-biblical-prophecy/

Keywords
iranbiblechristiansprophecytroubleend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy