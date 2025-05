Be grateful for what you do have 🙏

People tend to focus on what is lacking or goes wrong, but remind yourself of what to be grateful for!Β

Health, a roof over your head, food on the table, clean clothes to wear..Β things we take for granted but shouldn't be. I know what it is like to lose everything; job, house, health, belongings, money, friends, family, but God never abandoned me and gave me another chance. Starting over once again, knowing I can do it ! πŸ™ With God nothing is impossible.





And ofcourse we keep laughing πŸ€­πŸ˜‚πŸ€£πŸ™‹πŸΌβ€β™€οΈ Laughter is the souls' delight.Β