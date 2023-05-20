Flu VAXX with Covid BOOSTER kicks ass & kills Kentucky state representative

https://t.me/covidbc/11474

###

Rep. Lamin Swann

@LaminForKY

Just got a COVID booster and flu vaccine! Go get vaccinated this holiday season!!

9:06 AM · Dec 10, 2022

###

Rep. Lamin Swann

@LaminForKY

Yesterday's flu vaccine with COVID booster on top finally caught up and kicked my ass today. Still, glad I got it taken care of!!

4:54 PM · Dec 11, 2022

###

The following statement is from Pamela Dixon, the mother of state Representative Lamin Swann.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Mirrored - bootcamp

