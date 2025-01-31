Buyer Beware the MAHA Agenda - Oklahoma SB 771

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this series “Buyer Beware The MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Proposed Laws & Amendments” (Part I), at The Sons of Liberty Media, the analysis and the evaluation of the 7 bills put forth in the Oklahoma legislature by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda are nearing completion. Part II of this series was the video covering Oklahoma SB 943. Part III covered Oklahoma 702. Part IV covered Oklahoma SB 1017 and proposed amendment SJR 8. Part V of the series covered Oklahoma SB 801.
A review of Oklahoma SB 771 is covered in this Part VI, which proposes to cease direct-to-consumer advertising by pharmaceutical companies in the State. Part VII will complete the bill review series and cover Oklahoma SB 941. The final part of the series will be the conclusion.
