BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Buyer Beware the MAHA Agenda - Oklahoma SB 771
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 7 months ago

In this series “Buyer Beware The MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Proposed Laws & Amendments” (Part I), at The Sons of Liberty Media, the analysis and the evaluation of the 7 bills put forth in the Oklahoma legislature by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda are nearing completion.  Part II of this series was the video covering Oklahoma SB 943.  Part III covered Oklahoma 702.  Part IV covered Oklahoma SB 1017 and proposed amendment SJR 8.  Part V of the series covered Oklahoma SB 801.

A review of Oklahoma SB 771 is covered in this Part VI, which proposes to cease direct-to-consumer advertising by pharmaceutical companies in the State.  Part VII will complete the bill review series and cover Oklahoma SB 941.  The final part of the series will be the conclusion.


Platforms:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

Sources:

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/buyer-beware-the-maha-agenda-oklahoma-state-proposed-laws-amendments/

http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SB/SB771%20INT.PDF

https://www.robertkinglawfirm.com/personal-injury/ozempic-lawsuit/

https://www.sokolovelaw.com/dangerous-drugs/ozempic/wegovy/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCFjIcF6SsI

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-pharmaceutical-company-merck-sharp-dohme-pay-nearly-one-billion-dollars-over-promotion

https://www.npr.org/2007/11/10/5470430/timeline-the-rise-and-fall-of-vioxx

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/boston/press-releases/2011/merck-sharp-dohme-pleads-guilty-to-misbranding-vioxx

Keywords
advertisingpharmaceutical companymahaok sb 771
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy