Israeli youth torch draft papers—refusing to be complicit in Gaza genocide.

💥Echoes of Trinity: The birth of nuclear weapons and the Jews who made it happen

July 16 marks the 80th anniversary of ‘Trinity’, the first-ever detonation of a nuclear weapon – an event made possible thanks to the efforts of prominent Jewish physicists working for the US government.

Whereas nowadays the Jewish State is very vocal about who has the right to uranium enrichment, a few decades ago Jewish researchers had no problem with finding a way to kill people en masse through the power of atom.

The Jewish connection

Some of the more prominent Jewish names associated with the Manhattan Project include:

🔴 Robert Oppenheimer (scientific director)

🔴 Leo Szilard (author of the nuclear chain reaction concept)

🔴 Edward Teller (physicist focusing on implosions, later the father of the hydrogen bomb)

🔴 Hans Bethe, Richard Feynman (explosive yield, critical mass, radiation calculations)

However, a number of Jewish specialists such as Lise Meitner and Joseph Rotblat refused to join the Manhattan Project, and Szilard would eventually petition US President Harry Truman not to drop a nuke on Japan without warning, to no avail.

US nuclear bombings of Japan

Jacob Beser, a USAF lieutenant of Jewish descent from Baltimore, was the only crew member to fly both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, serving as a radar specialist guiding planes to their targets.

