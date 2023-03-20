BIG NEWS from Ron DeSantis in Florida!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for legislation to ban CBDCs in the state of Florida, which would bring about the centralization of power to the federal government and restrict economic freedom.
OTHER TOPICS COVERED ⬇️
1. Responds to Trump’s Potential Arrest and it being funded by Soros & Backed by Biden and the corrupt government.
2. Sales Tax Relief on Tolls, Baby Items, Pet Food and Medications
3. Firearms
4. Freedom
Clips to come...
Watch the Full Video from Ron DeSantis' Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/v2dz4iw-no-cbdc-in-florida.html
