CHP Talks: David Darwin—What Is a Fair Tax?
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
51 views • 04/13/2023

April 13, 2023: My special guest this week is David Darwin, National Secretary of CHP Canada and Chair of CHP’s Economics and Finance Department, one of our policy committees. David and I discuss a platform plank that would completely eliminate the national income tax and replace it with a much fairer and less intrusive national sales tax. That way, the working taxpayer would not have his or her paycheque drained by the CRA but could decide how much to save, invest or use on consumables. It would eliminate the “bracket” disincentives to working harder and saving more.

To learn more about the Christian Heritage Party, visit: https://www.chp.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
income taxeconomymoneytaxeseconomicsdebtfinancesdeficitchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorspendingfairtaxfair taxcdnpolichpcanadachp talksoverspendingdavid darwin
