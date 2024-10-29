Discover God's Grace Through Faith: The Inspiring Stories of Rahab the Sinful Woman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in this uplifting devotion as we explore God's amazing grace through the stories of Rahab, a prostitute saved by faith, and a sinful woman who washed Jesus' feet with her tears. Learn how God's love is always available, no matter your past. Follow along with Bible passages showing that faith in Jesus leads to forgiveness and everlasting life. Be inspired to trust in God's love and believe in Jesus as your Savior. Stay safe and blessed!
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:40 The Story of Rahab
02:37 Understanding God's Love
03:53 The Sinner and the Savior
06:18 A Woman's Act of Worship
06:37 The Pharisee's Silent Judgment
08:00 Jesus' Parable of the Two Debtors
08:36 Jesus Defends the Woman
09:48 Forgiveness and Faith
10:40 A Message of Grace and Salvation
11:20 Invitation to Accept Jesus
11:36 Closing Remarks and Blessings